El Paso - Dr. George Robert von Tungeln joined his wife in heaven on her birthday, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 87. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and will be greatly missed. He was born in Pope County, Illinois on July 18, 1931, to Cecil and Rachel von Tungeln. He married Marilyn Ruth Burris on November 5, 1955. He was a longtime Professor (1958 - 1985) and Professor Emeritus at Clemson University, and received his doctorate degree from the University of Georgia. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Marilyn Burris von Tungeln, his sister Betty Lou Brooks, and his daughter Sonya von Tungeln Senn. He is survived by his children: Stuart von Tungeln (Anna) of Albuquerque, NM; Cheryl Johnson (Tim) of Portland, TX; Brenda Mangan (Kevin) of Walhalla, SC; Eric von Tungeln (Stephanie) of El Paso, TX, and blessed with 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 1:30PM to 2:30PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West, with procession to graveside services at Memory Gardens of the Valley where he will be laid to rest with his beloved wife. Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019