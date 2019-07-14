|
|
George Solis Ramirez
El Paso - George S. Ramirez passed away on July 10, 2019 at the age of 95. George was born in Kiowa, KS on October 21, 1923. He enlisted in the US Navy on June 14, 1943 to serve his county during WWII and married the love of his life, Catalina Cisneros on February 9, 1946. George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and Navy World War II Veteran. He is survived by his children Rose, Jorge, Armando, Raul, Robert, Patsy and Ruben along with their husband and wives; his 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home with recitation of the rosary at 6:00pm. Funeral mass will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:00pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on July 14, 2019