George Turner Carter Jr.

George Turner Carter Jr. Obituary
George Turner Carter Jr.

El Paso - George Turner Carter Jr. entered his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 62. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Carmen Carter, father George Turner Carter Sr., and brother Michael. He is survived by his mother Lota E. Coleman, daughter; Nikki, Tania, Tahj, Mika Stcyr, Kendra Daniels, son George Turner Carter III, sisters; Carmon, Rhonda, Deloris, brother Victor, son-in-law Joseph Fennell, daughter-in-law Lisa Stcyr, 11 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. A Funeral Service will be held at12:30 pm on Friday, January 03, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Dr. Committal Service to follow at 1:30 pm on Friday, January 03, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 4848 Alps. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Dr. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
