Colonel (Retired) George V. Ellis
El Paso - Colonel (Retired) George V. Ellis passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 in El Paso, Texas, as a result of a stroke.
Colonel Ellis was a 30-year Army veteran. He began his military career during World War II in November 1944 as an enlisted man. He was discharged from the Army in 1947.
He graduated from Kent State University in 1951 and accepted a Regular Army Commission as a 2nd Lieutenant. Colonel Ellis served in combat in Korea in 1951 and 1952 as an Infantry Platoon Leader and later as an Infantry Company Commander. He also served in combat in Vietnam in l968 and 1969 as an Infantry Battalion Commander and later as an Infantry Brigade Commander.
He retired from active military service in 1976 and moved to El Paso. He worked for Ysleta Independent School District as a high school mathematics teacher, coach, and counselor.
Colonel Ellis was predeceased by his wife Ida Mae Ellis, his daughter Cynthia Mae Ellis and his son George V. Ellis, Jr.
Funeral services to be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Western Hills United Methodist Church, 524 Thunderbird, El Paso, TX. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020