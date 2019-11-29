|
|
George Zacour
El Paso - George Zacour of El Paso, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 27th with his wife Jeanette Rugina Zacour by his side.
George was born July 19th , 1934 to Elias and Rada Zacour. He graduated from El Paso High School in 1952 and from the Univeristy of Texas at Austin in 1956, with a Bachelors in Pharmaceutical Science. He returned to El Paso to be a pharmacist at Gunning Casteel and Walgreens. On November 9th, 1958 he married the love of his life Jeanette Halow and lived a life of love and happiness for the next sixty one years. Their life was filled with joy from their two children Paul and Nadine. His pride was his two granddaughters Anastasia and Alexandra.
George is survived by his wife, Jeanette , his son Paul, his two grandchildren, Anastasia and Alexandra, his sisters Rosemary Barakat, Angie Alhanna (George), and Denise Acuna. George was preceded in death by his parents Elias and Rada Zacour, daughter Nadine Zacour, sister Pearl Louise and her husband Edward Elias, brother Dennis Zacour, and brother in law Herbert Barakat.
The Trisagion will be held Monday, December 2nd at 7pm. Friends may greet the family from 6pm to 9pm at Perches Funeral Home West at 6111 S. Desert Blvd. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 3rd at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 120 N. Festival Drive. Burial will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in lieu of flowers may do so to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019