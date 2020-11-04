1/1
Georgette E. Azar
Georgette E. Azar

Georgette E. Azar beloved wife-mother-grandmother, went to be with God on Nov. 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband Elias of 58 years and six children, Sonia Haddad (Samir), Hiam Castillo (William Jr.), Theresa Chidiac (Charbel), Rabiaa Azar, Joseph Azar (Melinda), Laurene Azar. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren who were truly the love of her life. Georgette was devoted to her family, faith and love of God.

Gravesite services will be held on Friday Nov. 6 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Pines Cemetery in Sunland Park, NM. The cemetery has asked that masks and all social distancing regulations be followed.




Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memorial Pines Cemetery
