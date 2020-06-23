Georgia Lee Callaghan
Georgia Lee Callaghan

El Paso - Georgia Lee Callaghan of El Paso, TX passed away peacefully at age 78 on Friday, June 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd George and Okylene Gordon, and sisters Phyllis Church and Jean Gallivan. She is survived by her sister Katie Sherer, son Gary Callaghan and his wife Terrie, daughter Amanda Melton and her husband Dave, grandchildren Becca (Luis), Paul, Thomas, Charlie, and Kimberly, great-granddaughters Evie and Brooke, many beloved nieces and nephews, and dear friend Kathy Turner. Special thanks to Maribel, Monica, Diana, and Caro and the wonderful staff at AM Hospice. Her sense of humor and love of life will be missed by all who knew her.

Graveside service will be held at 9:00 am Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Restlawn Cemetery, 4848 Alps. Pastor Ron Fox officiating. Services entrusted to Martin West.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Restlawn Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
9155841234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

