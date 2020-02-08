|
Gerald Joseph Laneaux, Jr.
El Paso - Gerald Joseph Laneaux Jr. was welcomed by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 31, 2020.
A 1975 graduate of Andress High School, he enrolled at UTEP where he pledged Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He would go on to graduate from Park University with a degree in Criminal Justice pursuing careers in Management, Law Enforcement with the El Paso Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service until his recent full retirement as Postmaster in Lake Charles, LA. He was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Choir Member.
On June 7, 1980, Gerald married Deborah Slaughter and they were later blessed with two children, Ginessa Danielle and Gerald Joseph III. He relished in his role as father and eventual grandfather of eight to Gerald IV, Simeon, London, Judah, Eden, Selah, Elias, and Tobias. Near and dear to his heart are the generous love of his godchildren Kyndall Franklin and Emerril, Jayden and Jonathan Nevers.
Gerald leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Deborah of 39 years, devoted children Ginessa (Delvin Pikes) and Gerald III (Brittany Gonzales) sisters Debra (Japhus Baker), Sandra (Ethelma Gill), Angela Laneaux, Trina Laneaux, Geraldine (Dominique Bernard) and brothers Pierre Laneaux, Thomas Laneaux and Gerald Gemeaux. Other loved ones left behind include grandfather John Brown, mother-in-law Thurma Bonds, uncles Cecil Brown (Pride) and Keith Brown (Bennie), aunt Angela Mills (Joe) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gerald Sr. & Patricia Laneaux and brother Lionel Patrick, as well as grandmothers Manuela Brown and Edna Benoit, and grandfather Thomas Dupart.
"His lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord." Matthew 25:23 (KJV)
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5-9p.m. with a prayer service at 7p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr., 79935. Funeral service Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3201 Frutas Avenue 79905. Private burial in Louisiana.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020