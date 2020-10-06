Gerald Justin CrispEl Paso - Gerald Justin Crisp entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in El Paso, Texas at the age of 81. He was born in Cherokee, North Carolina on July 23, 1939. He is preceded in death by his parents; James Crisp and Gladys Moore. Gerald is survived by his loving wife; Victoria Crisp, children; James Crisp, Michael Crisp, David Crisp(Julie), Daniel Crisp(Michelle), and Lucero Crisp, and sister; Jan McCombs. He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren to cherish and honor his memory. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9:00am-11:30am with a Funeral Service at 11:30am at Sunset Funeral Homes West. A private interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with full military honors. Services are entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West.