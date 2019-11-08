Services
Gerald Wayne "Jerry" Johnson

El Paso - Gerald Wayne "Jerry" Johnson, age 69, of El Paso, Texas passed away Sunday November 3, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was a retiree of El Paso Natural Gas, a loving husband, devoted father, avid golfer, and all around car nut. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Charlotte; sons Wayne, Russell (wife Kristi), and Ryan; mother Faye; and grandchildren Delaney and August. Visitation will be held at Martin Funeral Home, 128 North Resler Dr, El Paso, on Monday November 11 from 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held at the same location on Tuesday November 12 at 10:30 AM with Pastor Scott Meador presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to Trinity-First United Methodist Church. Mr. Johnson will be interred at Memory Gardens of the Valley, 4900 McNutt Rd, Santa Teresa. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martintuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
