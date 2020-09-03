Geraldine Chandler KesslerEl Paso - In Loving memory of Geraldine Chandler Kessler, our beloved mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, who was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 31, 2020. Geraldine was the second daughter of John Timothy and Genevieve Victoria Chandler in Superior, Wisconsin on February 27, 1935. She is survived by her three children; son Kalvin, son Kevin (Sarah) and daughter, Kimberly (Sergio) and her nine grandchildren, Kalvin, Korey, Kendra, Skylar, Harlo, Ryder, Preston, Ethan and Hayden. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Kreminski of Superior, Wisconsin and her brother, Richard (Kathy) Chandler of El Paso, Texas, Sisters-in-law Nancy Komula of Derby, Kansas and Marilyn (Tedd) Johnson of La Crosse, Wisconsin as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin K. Kessler.Geraldine grew up in Superior, Wisconsin graduating from Superior Central High School. Geraldine and Calvin met while they were both in high school. Geraldine was a fantastic dancer and won multiple awards at Central. The young couple dated and married in 1956. Immediately after the wedding they left for Calvin's first Air Force assignment at the Rantoul, Illinois Airforce Base in their brand new 1956 Buick (with tin cans, old shoes, etc. trailing the car)! After completing that assignment they were then transferred to Biggs Air Force Base in El Paso where Calvin rose to Captain with numerous accolades along the way. Rather than pursue a military career, they decided to put down roots in El Paso and started their furniture venture on March 17, 1960. With their hands-on approach, hard work, grit and determination Kessler Industries grew into a family-owned business, officially established that same year by Calvin and Geraldine.The business started in a small two-story building on Texas Street in downtown El Paso where Calvin began producing boudoir chairs and Geraldine took on all office duties. As this first production of Kessler furniture took off, Calvin envisioned an entire line of metal furniture products. The continued growth of the company demanded more space, so land was purchased on the outskirts of town where the current building still stands.With their strong work ethic over the past 60 years the scope of manufacturing included metal furniture, various architectural facades, industrial castings for all industries to include aircraft, automotive, computer, electronic, marine, petroleum,military and solar energy industries. Kessler was highly diversified with multiple divisions to handle a wide variety of items produced within and outside its original facilities. Over the years the Kessler name became prominent with manufactured metal and mixed media OEM furniture for many of the top furniture companies in the United States.Geraldine was a vital part of the business from the very beginning, handling all fiscal and financial responsibilities and as the business grew significantly she became an integral part of everyday decisions and plans for future growth. Geraldine and Calvin were true partners for over 60 years!Geraldine was a member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church. Even though she has departed this earthly realm, Geraldine leaves us with a treasure of warm memories for all of us to cherish in our hearts forever!