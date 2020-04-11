|
Gerardo "Jerry" Chacon
El Paso - Gerardo "Jerry" Chacon 67, A native of El Paso, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020, with the love of his life by his side, along with his children and siblings. He was a 1971 graduate of Austin High School, served in the Naval Reserve, and was an entrepreneur and an air traffic controller for many years. He is preceded in death by his parents: Alfredo M. Chacon+ and Bertha D. Chacon+. He is survived by his wife Viola Chacon; sons: Paul Chacon and Jason Chacon (Iris); stepchildren: Steven Priego, Michelle Gage and Adrian Fierro; grandchildren: Angelina, Catalina, baby Idris, Mia, Josiah, Adonai; great grandchildren: Malina and Esthela. Survived by his sisters: Margie Galindo (Guadalupe), Yoly Rubio (Richard), Bertha Chacon, Lupe Clemente (Hector), Rosie De La Rosa (Victor), and Letty Trujillo (Charlie); brothers: Alfredo Chacon Jr (Irma+), Richard Chacon (Adela), Willie Chacon (Lorraine), Roger Chacon (Sumaira), and Alex Chacon (Cathy); 45 nieces and nephews. Jerry will forever be remembered as a master of many things: racquetball, ping pong, crossword puzzles, card tricks, Scrabble and a collector of gadgets. He was known as a jokester, the king of puns and for his extreme quick wit. Family members called him "Mr. Gadget" and "Tool Man" because of his love of tools and gadgets that he shared with everyone. Jerry loved to entertain, and was a host like no other. One of Jerry's greatest joys was making children laugh. He especially loved his role as Husband, Father, Papa, Brother and Uncle. We will deeply miss you Jerry and you will never, ever be forgotten!
** Due to Covid-19, visitation is scheduled for family members only on Monday, April 13, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. If you wish to watch the Rosary (1:00 p.m.) via live stream, please send your email address to: [email protected] Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, you may not leave your vehicle while attending the graveside service. **
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020