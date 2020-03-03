Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
El Paso - It is with great sadness that the family of Gerardo "La Zorrita" Estrada announces his passing on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born January 19, 1963 in El Paso, TX, to Emma and Petronilo Estrada. His father, Petronilo Estrada and his son Carlos Estrada precede Gerardo in death. Gerardo is survived by his mother Emma Estrada, his wife Luz M. Estrada and his children, Roberto (Elvira) and Belinda, brothers, Javier and Eddie (Aide), nieces, Vanessa, Arlett and Aliana, grandchildren, Johnathan, Daviyan, Celin, Jeremiah, Kaylee, Lucinda, Aubree, Angelica, Aida, Amari, Alice and Reynaldo and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home a "Dignity Memorial" provider (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
