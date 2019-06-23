|
Gerardo Gomez Rios
El Paso - Gerardo "Jerry" G. Rios, Sr., 78, of El Paso, TX, was called to our Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born on April 30, 1941 in El Paso, TX to Graciano S. Rios and Guadalupe G. Rios. Jerry worked in parts sales at Dick Poe Chrysler Plymouth and retired in 2006 after 46 years of service. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Martha G. Rios; sons Jerry and Willie; daughter-in-law Dolores Rios; beloved granddaughters Anne, Jazlyn, Alison and Jenay Rios; and brother Graciano S. Rios. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, many other family members and dear friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his father Graciano S. Rios and mother Guadalupe G. Rios. Jerry graduated from El Paso Technical and served his community as a little league baseball coach, scoutmaster, and PTA dad. He was also a member of the Lords Car Club and a loyal Washington Redskins, Texas Longhorns and UTEP Miners fan. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave, at 5 pm to 9 pm with rosary at 7 pm. Funeral mass will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 2709 Alabama St, at 9:30 am. Interment: Our Lady Of Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on June 23, 2019