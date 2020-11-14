Gerardo Gomez RodriguezEl Paso - To Jerry, who knew how to stretch each day to its fullest.Known to meander along El Paso's back roads in his green 1972 Chevy pickup stopping along the way to say hi to friends. Worked more jobs than what I thought possible; among them were Sun Metro, El Paso ISD and El Paso Times, always hustling to provide. Often seen at convenience stores checking that his lottery losing streak was still going strong. Self-taught mechanic, plumber, welder and fixer of anything he put his mind to. Novela y Cafecito companion to our mom. Despite not saying "in sickness and in health" before an altar, you lived by it daily. I will never forget walking into your bedroom and seeing the two of you lying in bed watching two separate TVs while having a volume war, but somehow it made sense. Love in shared space.I still can't reconcile with the fact that you could be stopped. This Thanksgiving will be so hard without you, I will miss you pointing out that gravy is missing something. Or asking for cake and ice cream immediately after dinner. "Vivo para comer, y como para vivir," you would say.It is not easy raising another man's children, but you did it with upmost respect for my sister and I and for the memory of our father - bringing him flowers to place by his picture on his birthday. And so, it is 35 years after losing one father, we have lost another dad. The heartache is the same, if not more, for all the memories we shared. I am comforted thinking that in the end he might have guided your way and that all you felt was love reciprocated. Kaiden and Lola would like to thank you Pampa for playing with them a lot. We love you viejito.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Maria Sanchez Baca; son, Gerardo Rodriguez; daughters, Veronica Ramos, Elizabeth Gomez, Denise Baca, Annette Baca; 9 grandchildren; brothers, Santos Rodriguez, Beto Rodriguez, Valentin Rodriguez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Abundio Rodriguez; sisters, Sandra Rodriguez, Teresa Rodriguez, Martha Rodriguez, Catalina Rodriguez. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ausencio Rodriguez and Yolanda Gomez, and sisters, Carolina Rodriguez and Irene Rodriguez.Visitation: Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10:00am to 2:00pm with Catholic Funeral Service at 1:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Graveside Service to follow at 2:30pm at Mount Carmel Cemetery.