Geronimo Moralez II
El Paso - It is with great sadness that the family of Geronimo Moralez II, (90) of El Paso Tx., announce his passing on May 23, 2019. He is preceded in death by wife Dolores Moralez and son Geronimo Moralez III. Survived by his children Juan, Ester, Mando and Flora; his grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will always cherish the memories he has left us.
Services will be held at Perches, 2280 Joe Battle 5-9 Rosary at 7pm. Mass on May 28, 2019 at Santo Nino de Atocha on Clark at 10am. Burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on May 26, 2019