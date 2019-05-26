Services
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
Service
Monday, May 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
Rosary
Monday, May 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Santo Nino de Atocha
Clark, TX
El Paso - It is with great sadness that the family of Geronimo Moralez II, (90) of El Paso Tx., announce his passing on May 23, 2019. He is preceded in death by wife Dolores Moralez and son Geronimo Moralez III. Survived by his children Juan, Ester, Mando and Flora; his grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will always cherish the memories he has left us.

Services will be held at Perches, 2280 Joe Battle 5-9 Rosary at 7pm. Mass on May 28, 2019 at Santo Nino de Atocha on Clark at 10am. Burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on May 26, 2019
