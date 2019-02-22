Gianni S. LaBarbera, age 82, passed on Wednesday, February 19, 2019. Gianni was born in Manhattan, New York on May 01, 1936. His loving family was at his side at the time of his passing. He was preceded in death by his children, Armin, Evelyne Rose, William, and son-in-law, Jeremy. He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Anna Elizabeth and their children Ursula, Bernard, Annette (Kevin), Salvatore (Elizabeth), Enrico, Manuela, Ryan (Monica), grandchildren, Jennifer, Nicholas (Paola), Dillion and Alyssa, Savannah, Danielle, Jacob, Jennifer, great grandchildren Tatyanna, Mikhal, Malaki, AJ, Addelyn, McKenzie, Adrian and Seffrah. Gianni proudly and devotedly served his country for 28 years, alongside his brother, Andy, as a U.S. Marine, then in the U.S. Army including in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. He received the Purple -Heart in Vietnam, and several more medals and commendations. After honorably retiring, he worked with Civil Service and retired after 25 years. He will be sorely missed by his family and by those who knew and loved him. Our Hearts are empty now, but we will be comforted by our memories, and knowing wholeheartedly that we were loved by Gianni.

Rest in perfect peace Gianni. We love you.

Visitation will be from 5:00 - 9:00 pm with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast 4631 Hondo Pass. A Scripture Service will begin at 9:30 am on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast 4631 Hondo Pass. Committal Service to follow at 10:30 am on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast.