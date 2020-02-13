Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Camacho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert A. Camacho

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert A. Camacho Obituary
Gilbert A. Camacho

El Paso - Gilbert A. Camacho, 79, was called home by Our Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Gilbert retired from Union Pacific Rail Road after 30 years of hard work and dedication. His long time passion was golf, so on his final round, he finished on the 19th hole. He was also a member of the Ascarate Senior Golf Association. He was preceded in death by his parents, Demecio and Luz Camacho and Jose Angel Garcia; brothers, Armando and Demecio Camacho Jr. Gilbert is survived by his loving wife of 59 and a half years, Martha R. Camacho; children, Grace (Danny), Gilbert Jr. (Sheila), Mary (Eddie) and Monica (Mike); one grandson; ten granddaughters; 12 great-grandsons and six great-granddaughters; nine brothers and nine sisters. Visitation for Mr. Camacho will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be Monday, February 17th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church. Interment will be private. Gilbert was a beloved man and will be greatly miss by all who knew him. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332, a "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now