Gilbert A. Camacho
El Paso - Gilbert A. Camacho, 79, was called home by Our Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Gilbert retired from Union Pacific Rail Road after 30 years of hard work and dedication. His long time passion was golf, so on his final round, he finished on the 19th hole. He was also a member of the Ascarate Senior Golf Association. He was preceded in death by his parents, Demecio and Luz Camacho and Jose Angel Garcia; brothers, Armando and Demecio Camacho Jr. Gilbert is survived by his loving wife of 59 and a half years, Martha R. Camacho; children, Grace (Danny), Gilbert Jr. (Sheila), Mary (Eddie) and Monica (Mike); one grandson; ten granddaughters; 12 great-grandsons and six great-granddaughters; nine brothers and nine sisters. Visitation for Mr. Camacho will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be Monday, February 17th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church. Interment will be private. Gilbert was a beloved man and will be greatly miss by all who knew him. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332, a "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020