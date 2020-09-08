Gilbert C, Widner
El Paso - On Sunday, September 6th, 2020, Gilbert Coleman Widner, loving husband and father of 2 children, passed away at age 84.
Gilbert was born on July 31, 1936 in Rincon, NM to Petra and John Widner. After graduating from Hatch Valley High School in 1954, he attended NMSU for 2 years before deciding to join the United States Airforce, retiring as a Master Sargent in 1983. He also joined the United States Postal Service, retiring for the 2nd time in 1999.
On January 18, 1969, he married Hortencia Leyva. They raised two children, Sharon Michelle and Gilbert (Gibby) John.
Gilbert was happiest spoiling his wife, playing with his grandkids, playing poker, fishing, making tamales on Christmas Eve, and of course, watching his Cowboys. He was also an advocate for the local soccer community and many athletes knew him as ""Coach"". Gilbert was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his father, John, his mother, Petra, and his brother John. He is survived by his wife Tencha, his two children, Michelle and Gibby, his brothers Rudy and Ben, his sister Mary Ann, his grandchildren, Gibby, Aidan, and Jordan, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at the Sunset Funeral Homes - East, 750 N. Carolina, El Paso, TX at 8:30 A.M. followed by a Graveside Service at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Donations may be sent to American Parkinson Disease Association (www.apdaparkinson.org
