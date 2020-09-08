1/1
Gilbert C Widner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert C, Widner

El Paso - On Sunday, September 6th, 2020, Gilbert Coleman Widner, loving husband and father of 2 children, passed away at age 84.

Gilbert was born on July 31, 1936 in Rincon, NM to Petra and John Widner. After graduating from Hatch Valley High School in 1954, he attended NMSU for 2 years before deciding to join the United States Airforce, retiring as a Master Sargent in 1983. He also joined the United States Postal Service, retiring for the 2nd time in 1999.

On January 18, 1969, he married Hortencia Leyva. They raised two children, Sharon Michelle and Gilbert (Gibby) John.

Gilbert was happiest spoiling his wife, playing with his grandkids, playing poker, fishing, making tamales on Christmas Eve, and of course, watching his Cowboys. He was also an advocate for the local soccer community and many athletes knew him as ""Coach"". Gilbert was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his father, John, his mother, Petra, and his brother John. He is survived by his wife Tencha, his two children, Michelle and Gibby, his brothers Rudy and Ben, his sister Mary Ann, his grandchildren, Gibby, Aidan, and Jordan, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at the Sunset Funeral Homes - East, 750 N. Carolina, El Paso, TX at 8:30 A.M. followed by a Graveside Service at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Donations may be sent to American Parkinson Disease Association (www.apdaparkinson.org) in Gilbert's name. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved