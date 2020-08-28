Gilbert "Gobo" Esparza
El Paso - Gilbert "Gobo" Esparza a lifelong resident of El Paso died August the 21st, 2020 at the age of 53. Our Brother, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Cousin lost his life from COVID-19. Gilbert served in the United States Navy and was proud to have been his company's flag bearer always "Leading from the front". He was one of many essential workers, as a truck driver. In early March when this pandemic started Gilbert was one of the drivers delivering PPE to Florida and along the East Coast. He enjoyed playing and coaching softball as well as capturing an audience with his funny stories and jokes. He was survived by his 7 sons Gilbert Jr. (Brandy), Jacob (Sasha), Alex (Carla), Jose (Yashika), Leo, Javier and Joel. His siblings Albert (Raymond), Diana (Margo), Lisa (Edward), Abraham (Jaji), Orlando (Andrea) and his grandchildren Arriana, Roman, Alex and Carlos. Visitation services for "Gil" will be held on August 30th at: Perches Funeral Home East 2280 Joe Battle. General viewing will be from 5-7 PM, Rosary from 7-8 PM, and mass 8-9 PM. Please join the funeral procession livestream from 5-9pm. The burial will be held August 31st at the Fort Bliss Cemetery at 1:30 PM. Gilbert's family would like to thank all family and friends for their prayers, love and support during this difficult time. May God Bless us all.
Join us through Livestream at https://www.facebook.com/groups/3186973984690291/?ref=share