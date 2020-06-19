Gilbert Herrera, Jr.
Gilbert Herrera, Jr. is now with his Lord. He passed away peacefully at his home on April 10, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and will be greatly missed. He was born July 8, 1935 in El Paso, Texas. Gilbert was involved in a great deal of philanthropy expressed especially by the generous donations to good causes and helping families in need. He made a huge impact on education as he inspired many to work harder, pursue their goals and encouraged them to fulfill their potential. He was also involved in the Southwest Life Stock Show and Rodeo and for numerous years worked as Coach Coordinator for All Star Football Classic held annually at the Sun Bowl.
He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Texas Western College and Master's Degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. Gilbert began his career teaching under the El Paso Independent School District. He worked at Alta Vista Elementary School, Henderson Middle School and Ross Middle School. He was Vice Principal at Burleson Elementary School, Bowie High School and was later promoted as Principal for Coldwell Elementary School. Gilbert eventually retired as Director of Transportation for EPISD. During his retirement, he became a consultant for the El Paso County Water Improvement District #1 and an instructor for the UTEP Teacher Training Program.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Herrera of 63 years; his beloved children, Gilbert, Arturo, Cynthia & David and his loving grandchildren, Melissa, Jonesy, Andrez, Jacob, Caleb & Alec and his beloved great-grandchildren, Adriana and Madilynn. He is also survived by his sister, Dolores Herrera. Gilbert is predeceased by his father, Gilberto G. Herrera; his mother, Carmen R. Herrera and his brother, Eduardo Herrera.
Due to the "shelter-in-place" order, the Celebration of Life has been postponed to a later date. Gilbert loved all animals and in lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that a donation be made to the El Paso Humane Society in his memory, http://hselpaso.org/donate/donate-online.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.