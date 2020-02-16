|
|
Gilbert Marquez
El Paso - Gilbert Marquez, 49, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Preceded in death by his grandparents Josefina Marquez, Gonzalo Marquez Sr., and Raul Quintana. Survived by his wife, Irma Teresa Marquez, parents Gonzalo and Irma Marquez, grandmother Raquel Quintana and his brother, Raul Marquez. Visitation will be Friday, February 21st from 5 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, with Vigil at 6 pm. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 22nd at 10 am at Funeraria del Angel Central followed by burial at Evergreen East Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020