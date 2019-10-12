|
|
Gilbert Pineda
El Paso - Gilbert Pineda was a proud life-long El Pasoan, graduate of Cathedral High School and earned his MBA at UTEP - Go Miners! A respected and stellar CPA who Co-Chaired the Grievance Committee for the State Bar of Texas, a Member of the Magistrate Merit Selection Committee and passionate servant of the Roman Catholic Church. Gilbert was an outstanding marksman and hunter; just ask any deer. An avid fisherman, dog lover, turtle whisperer and collegiate sports fan. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents Mr. & Mrs. Joe D. Pineda. He is survived by his children; Marissa (Sean), Joe, Nick (Priscilla); grandchildren; Mateo & Vivian; his brother; Richard Daniel Pineda, many close friends and family; including his trusted confidant; Lourdes Palacios. Visitation will be Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Vigil at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at St Raphael Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Evergreen Cemetery East. In lieu of flowers please consider current and future support to Father Yermo Schools, educating youth both academically and spiritually, a value of our dad we hope will continue for many more years. Services entrusted to FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL EVERGREEN EAST, 12400 East Montana, El Paso, Texas 79938. (915)855-4007
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019