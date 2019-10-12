Services
Evergreen Cemetery East
12400 East Montana
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 855-4007
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East
Vigil
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
St Raphael Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Pineda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Pineda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert Pineda Obituary
Gilbert Pineda

El Paso - Gilbert Pineda was a proud life-long El Pasoan, graduate of Cathedral High School and earned his MBA at UTEP - Go Miners! A respected and stellar CPA who Co-Chaired the Grievance Committee for the State Bar of Texas, a Member of the Magistrate Merit Selection Committee and passionate servant of the Roman Catholic Church. Gilbert was an outstanding marksman and hunter; just ask any deer. An avid fisherman, dog lover, turtle whisperer and collegiate sports fan. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents Mr. & Mrs. Joe D. Pineda. He is survived by his children; Marissa (Sean), Joe, Nick (Priscilla); grandchildren; Mateo & Vivian; his brother; many close friends and family; including his trusted confidant; Lourdes Palacio. Visitation will be Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Vigil at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at St Raphael Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Evergreen Cemetery East. In lieu of flowers please consider current and future support to Father Yermo Schools, educating youth both academically and spiritually, a value of our dad we hope will continue for many more years. Services entrusted to FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL EVERGREEN EAST, 12400 East Montana, El Paso, Texas 79938. (915)855-4007
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now