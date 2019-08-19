|
|
Gilbert Saucedo
El Paso - Gilbert Saucedo 1970 - 2019
Gilbert Saucedo, 48, loving husband, father, son, brother and friend passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Gilbert is survived by his loving wife Christina, their children Gilbert Saucedo, Jr., Samantha Renee Saucedo and Lily Eileen Saucedo, his parents Juan and Maria Saucedo, brother Michael Saucedo and sister Estela Lujan.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue with Vigil at 7 pm. Funeral mass will held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa.
In lieu of fresh cut flowers, the family has asked that green plants be sent, since they were, Gilbert's favorite and will remain with the family at their home.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 19, 2019