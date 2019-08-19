Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Cathedral
1118 N. Mesa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Saucedo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Saucedo


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert Saucedo Obituary
Gilbert Saucedo

El Paso - Gilbert Saucedo 1970 - 2019

Gilbert Saucedo, 48, loving husband, father, son, brother and friend passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Gilbert is survived by his loving wife Christina, their children Gilbert Saucedo, Jr., Samantha Renee Saucedo and Lily Eileen Saucedo, his parents Juan and Maria Saucedo, brother Michael Saucedo and sister Estela Lujan.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue with Vigil at 7 pm. Funeral mass will held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa.

In lieu of fresh cut flowers, the family has asked that green plants be sent, since they were, Gilbert's favorite and will remain with the family at their home.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now