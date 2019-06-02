|
|
Gilbert T. Gallegos
Anthem, AZ - It is with great sadness that the family of Gilbert T. Gallegos (or "Tom", as he liked to be called) announces his passing after a brief illness, on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at the age of 88 years.
Gilbert was born on August 8, 1930 to Gilbert and Tomasita in Trinidad, Colorado. He left Colorado in 1948 when he joined the U.S. Army, and proudly served for twenty years in which time he and his wife, Dolores raised their five children.
In May of 2018, the couple left El Paso, Texas where they have spent over 40 years, and retired to Merrill Gardens in Anthem, Arizona.
He is survived by his wife, brother and sisters; four children and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Tom was a loving and devoted husband and a strict but great mentor to his children and always loving to his grandchildren. Tom has gone to a better place and has joined hands with his daughter who also passed into the arms of Jesus just before her father. Now they hold each other's hand and look upon the face of their Savior in a place where there is no war, no strife, no pain, no tears forever more.
A memorial will be held in his honor on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM. at St. Rose Catholic Parish in Anthem, Arizona.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Phoenix Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in El Paso Times on June 2, 2019