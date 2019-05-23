|
Gilberto Alfredo Gomez
El Paso - Gilberto Alfredo Gomez, age 80, passed away on May 16, 2019 in El Paso, TX. Born on February 4, 1939 in San Guillermo, Chihuahua, Gilberto spent much of his youth traveling throughout Mexico and working in the United States. It was within this period in his life that his playfulness, sense of wonder and curiosity about the world took hold. In the fall of 1967 at the age of 28, he met Manuela Ernestina "Tina" Giner of Carrizal, Chihuahua, when both were living in Juarez, Mexico. The couple married in September of 1969.
For the next 50 years, Gilberto lived a deliberate and principled life, without complaint or compromise. Most were first introduced to his sense of humor or his ability to build, fix, or create just about anything with his hands. But most will remember him for his deep compassion for others and unwavering support for those he loved.
Gilberto will be missed most by his devoted and loving wife of 50 years, Ernestina, his son Gil Gomez Jr. (49) of Evergreen, CO, daughter Laura Gomez (47) of El Paso, TX, and son Gabe Gomez (46) of Santa Fe, NM.
Visitation services will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home-West at 5054 Doniphan Dr. El Paso TX 79932 on Friday, May 24th from 5pm - 9pm with a Rosary service beginning at 7pm.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church at 4006 Hidden Way, El Paso, TX 79932 on Saturday May 25th at 8:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Gilberto's honor to the El Paso Chapter of the .
Published in El Paso Times on May 23, 2019