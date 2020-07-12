1/1
Gilberto Enriquez Estrada
Gilberto Enriquez Estrada

El Paso - Gilberto Enriquez Estrada, 80 of El Paso Texas, passed away peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020, at Del Sol Medical Center.

On February 4, 1940, Gilberto was born in Flores Magon, Chihuahua, Mexico, to parents Francisco Enriquez and Felicitas Estrada. He graduated from El Paso Technical High School in 1961. He proudly served in the US Army as Private First Class from 1964 to 1970. He served as a Sargent in the Texas National Guard for 20 years from 1977 to 1997. He worked at Farah Manufacturing Company for 32 years. He was a faithful member of Cristo Rey Catholic Church for over 43 years.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Francisca (Paquita) Baeza Enriquez; his children Gilbert Enriquez, Jr (Lizette Enriquez), Yvette Avila (Ruben Avila), Irma Olide (Enrique Olide), and Osvaldo Enriquez (Karen Rey); his six grandchildren; his brothers Tomas Enriquez (Maria Enriquez) and Leopoldo Enriquez (Teresa Enriquez); and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Francisco Enriquez and Felicitas Estrada, Brother Socorro Enriquez, and Sister Paula Enriquez Gurrola.




Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 12 to Jul. 15, 2020.
