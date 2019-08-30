|
Gilberto Jose Herrera Jr.
El Paso - "Gill Fish Herrera"
Our beloved son, father, and brother was called home on Sunday, August 25th after a lengthy illness, his kind gentle soul is at rest.
An avid story teller and jack of all trades he was a great entertainer and friend to all. The most loyal and fierce Dallas Cowboy fan to the end. A master motorcycle technician and builder.
Proceeded in death by his father, Gilberto Herrera. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Elsie Morris Herrera, daughter, Alexandria Danielle Herrera, sisters; Rachel Herrera, Rosemary Guevara, Becky Longstreth, Ruthye Conaway, and Gina Gralinski. Nieces and nephews; Desiree Olson, Justin Guevara, Elizabeth Longstreth, Victoria Chavez, Gregory Longstreth, Veronica Savage, Mary Longstreth, Colette Conaway, Michael Gralinski, Matthew Gralinski, William Conaway, John Paul Conaway, Kylie Johnson, Ivery Tyson, Isabella Tyson, Jaime Chavez Jr. , and Mia Chavez.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a Rosary at 7:00 PM, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes - East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Santo Nino de Atocha Catholic Church, 210 S. Clark.
Pallbearers are; Daniel Quintanar, Larry Guevara, Justin Guevara, Greg Longstreth, Gregory Longstreth, Layne Conaway, and Jared Gralinski.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Santo Nino de Atocha Catholic Church in memory of Gill Fish Herrera.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 30, 2019