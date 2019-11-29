Services
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Anthony's Seminary
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Gilberto Ortiz Obituary
Gilberto Ortiz

El Paso - Gilberto Ortiz, son of Maria del Carmen Perezfranco and Cesar Serbando Ortiz, passed away on November 6, 2019, at the age of 68, in El Paso, TX. During his life, Gilberto immigrated to the United States, worked with Job Corp, served 17 years in the US Army, and retired at a rank of Staff Sergeant. For his service in the Persian Gulf war, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Medicine degree from Albany Medical College.

He is survived by his father, two siblings Gloria and Cesar, Olga his wife of 46 years, three children Gilberto Manuel with his wife Stacey, Karla Minerva, and Francisco Mariano with his wife Theresa, and five grandchildren. His family will always remember his kind soul and warrior spirit and will continue to admire his everlasting faith.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Seminary at 12:30 pm, December 6, 2019. Graveside Services will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 2:30 pm. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
