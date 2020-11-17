Ginny Correia Cardon
Santa Teresa - - Ginny Correia Cardon - November 12, 2020
Ginny Correia Cardon, a resident of Santa Teresa, New Mexico, passed away on November 12, 2020. She was 76.
Born in Walla Walla, Washington on April 6, 1944 to Mr. & Mrs. Lionel Correia, the family relocated to Portland, Oregon at the conclusion of WWII. Ginny had a happy childhood. She attended Occidental College in Los Angeles on a music performance scholarship after high school. She also completed a music education degree at University of Texas at El Paso, and a Masters of Education degree at University of Oregon, becoming a junior high choral director and junior high principal in Oregon. She returned to El Paso to marry longtime friend, Dr. Hugh Cardon. Ginny & Hugh settled in Santa Teresa, New Mexico where they spent many happy years until Hugh's death in 2008.
Ginny was active in the Santa Teresa Community. She served two terms as president of the Casas Bellas Home Owners Association Board, sang for special events and lent a helping hand when needed. She was especially known for her professional quality knitting and crocheting. Sweaters, needlepoints and Christmas ornaments are treasured by all.
Ginny held several administrative positions in El Paso School District including Director of Special Education. She retired in 2006.
Ginny was proceeded in death by her parents, Lionel and Earline Correia of Portland, Oregon and husband Dr. Hugh Cardon of Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Ginny is survived by sisters Linda Ellingson, Federal Way, Washington and Monica Wilton, Eugene, Oregon. She is also survived by stepchildren Ali Cardon of Leander, Texas and Clutch Cardon, of Austin, Texas. She was Aunt Ginny to Jeff Ellingson, Bellevue, Washington, David Ellingson, Federal Way, Washington, David Wilton, Eugene, Oregon, Stephanie Wilton-Corey, Beaverton, Oregon and Sean Wilton, Eugene, Oregon. Her fan club includes five grandnieces and three grandnephews.
Ginny will be interred with her husband, Dr. Hugh Cardon, at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. A private memorial service is scheduled.
Arrangements by Hillcrest Funeral Home. We invite you to read the full obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/el-paso-tx/virginia-cardon-9900804