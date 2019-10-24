|
|
Glenn D. Montgomery
El Paso - Glenn D Montgomery 6/4/1933 - 10/19/2019
Glenn Doyle "Monty" Montgomery was born June 4, 1933 in Westbrook, Texas, a town so small he would say "don't blink or you'll miss it." While serving in the US Army at Fort Bliss, Texas, he was offered training in radar technology. In 1955 he began his career, working on radar and computer systems for the US Civil Service and subsequent private contractors at White Sands Missile Range. He assisted in the development and implementation of technologies supporting the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs as well as the Patriot Missile Defense System. Though conspiracy theorists often asked, he would never admit to seeing anything "unidentified" on radar or in the skies. In 1956, Glenn married Phyllis Bauer, who became his "boss lady" and would readily tell anyone he was damn lucky to have her. Together he and his "sweetie pie" raised four children; Mike, Steve, Debbie (Ray), Ron (Angie), and enjoyed a close relationship with his daughter-in-law Jackie and older sister Elna. He found great joy in pestering his grandchildren; Katie (Josiah), Kristie, Ryan, Kellie, Kayla and Rebecca and doted over his two great grandchildren; Oliver and Elliot. He believed in the importance of an education and provided scholarships to all of his children and grandchildren while they earned their college degrees.
Glenn truly lived a Christian life, devoted to his family and faith, always willing to help others. He was an active parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Church for over 50 years, serving as a religious formation teacher and Eucharistic Minister. He volunteered as a driver for the , taking patients to chemotherapy and doctor appointments. He was a devout supporter of UTEP and Dallas Cowboy football until he "outgrew it." He was a mischievous youth, who tattooed his name prominently on his left forearm at age 12, an introverted adult who blossomed into a "social butterfly", and a "sassy" great grandfather who fully embraced an elder's right to speak his mind, of which he did liberally.
Glenn, a true character in every sense of the word, now joins his bride of nearly 62 years along with family and friends who have anxiously awaited his arrival in heaven.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 pm at Martin Funeral Home Central. Vigil will begin at 6:00 pm.
Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019