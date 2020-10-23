Glenn Juarez
El Paso - Glenn Juarez, 30, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born 1990 in El Paso, Texas. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Glenn, our free spirit, was known for capturing hearts; his warm and loving demeanor was always so welcoming and accepting. Every heart that he touched will forever be filled with fond memories of his kindness, love and respect; even the stray cats he attracted because of his peaceful aura. His life was full of laughs, music and wanting to make the world a better place. He attended Odessa College, majoring in Instrumental and Electrical Technology. "Remember it better. You are the reason I am getting a better life. I love you Mom." Glenn was raised by mother and step-father Patricia and Severo Borrego; along with father and step-mother Glenn and Karen Phipps; sisters: Heidi, Brittany, Amy, Kristina, Brianna; brothers: Jaime, Severo Jr., Justin, Andrew, Cody, Dakota; along with niece: Sophia, nephews: Noah, Mateo and extended family. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 28th at 3:00 P.M. at Sunset Funeral Home-Northeast. Rosary will be at 5:00 P.M. and streamed via Facebook. Burial will be on Thursday, October 29th at 11:00 A.M at Restlawn Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
