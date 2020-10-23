1/1
El Paso - Glenn Juarez, 30, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born 1990 in El Paso, Texas. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Glenn, our free spirit, was known for capturing hearts; his warm and loving demeanor was always so welcoming and accepting. Every heart that he touched will forever be filled with fond memories of his kindness, love and respect; even the stray cats he attracted because of his peaceful aura. His life was full of laughs, music and wanting to make the world a better place. He attended Odessa College, majoring in Instrumental and Electrical Technology. "Remember it better. You are the reason I am getting a better life. I love you Mom." Glenn was raised by mother and step-father Patricia and Severo Borrego; along with father and step-mother Glenn and Karen Phipps; sisters: Heidi, Brittany, Amy, Kristina, Brianna; brothers: Jaime, Severo Jr., Justin, Andrew, Cody, Dakota; along with niece: Sophia, nephews: Noah, Mateo and extended family. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 28th at 3:00 P.M. at Sunset Funeral Home-Northeast. Rosary will be at 5:00 P.M. and streamed via Facebook. Burial will be on Thursday, October 29th at 11:00 A.M at Restlawn Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
