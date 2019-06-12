|
Gloria Blanca Jauregui Pacheco
- - Gloria Blanca Jauregui Pacheco, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Gloria will be deeply missed. We are grateful for the privilege of knowing her beautiful spirit. Gloria was an excellent daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and wife. Her love for her children was unconditional and sacrificial. She had a deep love and reverence for the Lord. Gloria was beautiful inside and out, and her smile was contagious. She enjoyed traveling, watching the Cowboys and the Spurs, reading a good book, listening to jazz music and rock and roll, and was always up for having fun. She loved dressing fashionably and going dancing with her husband of 56 years.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; three children, Frank, Letty, and Lisa; her grandson, Jeremy; her great grand daughter, Bella; and her brothers, Joe, Herbert, and Ritchie. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Betito and Carlos and by her father, Herbert and mother, Dolores.
A visitation and rosary will be held on Thursday, June 13th at 6pm at Cook-Walden Capital Park Funeral Home, 14501 North, I-35, Pflugerville, TX 78660. Join us on Friday, June 14th at 10am to celebrate Gloria's life at a funeral mass at St. William's Church, 620 Round Rock W Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681. The burial will follow at Cook-Walden Capital Park Cemetery. Then family and friends will gather for a lunch reception at 12pm at the St. William's Church reception hall.
Please visit Gloria's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with her family.
Published in El Paso Times on June 12, 2019