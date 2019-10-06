|
Gloria C. Burciaga
El Paso - Our beloved Mother has gone to be with the Lord. A graduate of El Paso High School, Gloria was a devout mother, grandmother, homemaker & worked at numerous jobs. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Toribio.
Gloria is survived by her 4 children: Dr. Raul Burciaga (Darryl), Alice B. Bradley (Ed), Mary B. Del Valle, and Dr. Arthur T. Burciaga (Terry). Six grandchildren include: George T. Morgan (Kristin), Lindsey M. Morgan, Tommy Burciaga, Amanda Burciaga, Andrea Burciaga and Jack Del Valle.
Visitation will commence at Martin Funeral Home West on Thursday, October 10th from 5- 9 pm and the Rosary at 7 pm.
Mass will be at St. Patrick's Cathedral Friday, October 11th at 9:30 am.
Graveside service will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 11:00 am.
Reception will commence immediately following the services at the Family Home.
Please go to www.martinfuneralhomewest.com for more information and to send condolences and prayers.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 6, 2019