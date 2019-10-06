Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Patrick's Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Burciaga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria C. Burciaga


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria C. Burciaga Obituary
Gloria C. Burciaga

El Paso - Our beloved Mother has gone to be with the Lord. A graduate of El Paso High School, Gloria was a devout mother, grandmother, homemaker & worked at numerous jobs. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Toribio.

Gloria is survived by her 4 children: Dr. Raul Burciaga (Darryl), Alice B. Bradley (Ed), Mary B. Del Valle, and Dr. Arthur T. Burciaga (Terry). Six grandchildren include: George T. Morgan (Kristin), Lindsey M. Morgan, Tommy Burciaga, Amanda Burciaga, Andrea Burciaga and Jack Del Valle.

Visitation will commence at Martin Funeral Home West on Thursday, October 10th from 5- 9 pm and the Rosary at 7 pm.

Mass will be at St. Patrick's Cathedral Friday, October 11th at 9:30 am.

Graveside service will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 11:00 am.

Reception will commence immediately following the services at the Family Home.

Please go to www.martinfuneralhomewest.com for more information and to send condolences and prayers.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now