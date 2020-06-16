Gloria De La Cruz
Gloria De La Cruz

Gloria De La Cruz got her wings and went to walk with the angles on June 10, 2020 at age 66 after a long battle with liver cancer. Gloria is survived by her two children Olga Flores and Juan Flores, daughter in law, son in law, four grandchildren , two great grandchildren. She was a sweet mother, friend to all whose lives she touched. She embraced every moment with everyone , loved to eat, to travel, and loved bright colors. They invite you to join them for a celebration of life at Perches Funeral Home East on Friday June 19th at 4:00. All are welcome please wear bright colors.




Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Perches Funeral Home-East - El Paso
Funeral services provided by
Perches Funeral Home-East - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
