Gloria De La Cruz



Gloria De La Cruz got her wings and went to walk with the angles on June 10, 2020 at age 66 after a long battle with liver cancer. Gloria is survived by her two children Olga Flores and Juan Flores, daughter in law, son in law, four grandchildren , two great grandchildren. She was a sweet mother, friend to all whose lives she touched. She embraced every moment with everyone , loved to eat, to travel, and loved bright colors. They invite you to join them for a celebration of life at Perches Funeral Home East on Friday June 19th at 4:00. All are welcome please wear bright colors.









