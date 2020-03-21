|
Gloria Dominguez
El Paso - GLORIA DOMINGUEZ passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 61. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and will be grealty missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ricardo Dominguez; brother, Angel Torres; and father, Angel Solis. She is survived by mother, Guadalupe Vasquez; loving daughters, Marisela, Belinda, Arelene, Roxanna, Corin, Bernadine, and Gloria; brothers, Joe Vasquez and George Torres; sisters, Lupe Villa, Chalia Cruz, Margie Hernandez, and Bertha Torres. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren to cherish and honor her memory. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020