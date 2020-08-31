Gloria Hermila PandoEl Paso - Gloria Hermila Pando (nee Hernandez), lovingly called Mila by all, passed away in Greenville, SC on August 24th due to complications from COVID-19. She was born on August 16, 1932 in Julimes, Chihuahua and married Antonio Pando on April 9, 1955. She will be reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, with her son, Antonio, Jr. and with her siblings Alvaro and Guadalupe. Survived by children: Jesús, Ricardo, Luis, Maria Elena, Alicia and Raquel; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; her sister Rosa and brother Francisco. Mila resided in El Paso, TX for most of her life and worked for many years as a seamstress, a grueling job that took a toll on her body, yet she never failed to come home and prepare a delicious meal for her family before retiring to watch her telenovelas. Above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren, attending mass at San Antonio Church, and finding ways to help others. She would have given away her last can of food to someone in need. We ask that you consider a donation in her memory to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to help the many impacted by this horrible pandemic. Services will be held in the Garden St. Kateri at Mount Carmel Cemetery in El Paso, TX on Saturday, September 5th at 10:30am. In accordance with restrictions currently in place, anyone wanting to pay their respects will be asked to wait in their vehicles and approach the site 10 people at a time.