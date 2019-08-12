|
|
Gloria Irma Marquez
El Paso - Surrounded by her family Gloria Irma Marquez, age 61, sister of six, mother of four, and grandmother of four passed away on Saturday August 3, 2019 in El Paso,Texas. She was one of the 22 victims of the August 3rd Saturday morning events. She was a strong loving, caring and, beautiful woman. There was never a dim room wherever she stepped in. She loved flowers and most importantly she loved her children. She was never a fan of black as her personality she loved bright colors and making people happy. She spent her time giving to others and caring for others as a caregiver for many years. She enjoyed taking care of others and lending a hand whenever needed. Her visitation is scheduled for Tuesday August 13 from 5 pm - 9 pm, vigil start at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central 3839 Montana Ave. The following day, Wednesday August 14, Mass will be at Saint Patrick Cathedral starting at 9 am. Main attire will be white. Ex. white shirt, white dress. Note: It can't be all white. Other colors than black for pants will be appropriate as well. We ask to bring flowers.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 12, 2019