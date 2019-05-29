Gloria Jane Theriac Villagomez



- - 01/18/1927 - 05/25/2019



Gloria Jane Theriac Villagomez was born to John Edward and Geneva Theriac on March 18, 1927 in New Orleans, Louisiana, as the fourth of five children.



Her family moved to El Paso and she grew up in the Sunset Heights neighborhood, attending Vilas Elementary School and graduating from El Paso High School in 1945, where she met her dear friend of 85 years, Emma Mora.



She worked for the Federal Reserve Bank, both in El Paso and Houston, retiring after 41 years of service.



She married Armando Villagomez on January 31, 1953 and they were blessed with 5 children: David (Suzanne), Max, Michael, Lisa, and Derek (Sabrina).



They had 5 grandchildren: Ryaan, Noah, Alexis, Larry (Sunni), and Joshua (Diana), as well as 7 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Armando, and sons Max and Michael.



Thank you to the nurses and staff at Las Palmas Hospital.



Gathering of Remembrance is from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home (West). Funeral services will be at Coronado Christian Church on Saturday, June 1st at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Cemetery.



Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net



Funeral services are entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home (West) Published in El Paso Times on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary