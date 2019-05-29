Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Coronado Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Villagomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Jane Theriac Villagomez


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria Jane Theriac Villagomez

- - 01/18/1927 - 05/25/2019

Gloria Jane Theriac Villagomez was born to John Edward and Geneva Theriac on March 18, 1927 in New Orleans, Louisiana, as the fourth of five children.

Her family moved to El Paso and she grew up in the Sunset Heights neighborhood, attending Vilas Elementary School and graduating from El Paso High School in 1945, where she met her dear friend of 85 years, Emma Mora.

She worked for the Federal Reserve Bank, both in El Paso and Houston, retiring after 41 years of service.

She married Armando Villagomez on January 31, 1953 and they were blessed with 5 children: David (Suzanne), Max, Michael, Lisa, and Derek (Sabrina).

They had 5 grandchildren: Ryaan, Noah, Alexis, Larry (Sunni), and Joshua (Diana), as well as 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Armando, and sons Max and Michael.

Thank you to the nurses and staff at Las Palmas Hospital.

Gathering of Remembrance is from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home (West). Funeral services will be at Coronado Christian Church on Saturday, June 1st at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Cemetery.

Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net

Funeral services are entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home (West)
Published in El Paso Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
Download Now