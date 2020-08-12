Gloria June Funk
El Paso - Gloria June Funk, 93, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Gloria was a lifelong El Pasoan, actively involved with El Paso's construction industry. Gloria was co-founder of Funk and Company Mechanical Contractors and served as the company's President/CEO until semi-retiring in the mid 1990's and continued working at the company until she fully retired. Gloria was preceded in death by many, whom she looked forward to reuniting with. She left behind 2 children (Marion F. Miles and Marc A. Funk), 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and was excited about becoming a great-great grandmother in December and her sister (Catherine Harmon).
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Encompass Home Health and Hospice, who was involved with Gloria's healthcare during the last months of her life. We appreciate your loving compassion and helping her family care for her medical needs while remaining in the home.
Gloria will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance for the graveside service will be limited. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Gloria J. Funk should be sent to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
(www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
). Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com