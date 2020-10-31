1/1
Gloria L. Arvizu
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria L. Arvizu

El Paso - Gloria Arvizu, 90, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at home on October 28, 2020. Gloria dedicated her life to taking care of her family, her castle (home), and plants. She was a very caring, loving, and humble person. Her home was always open to anyone and she welcomed anyone to her delicious feast. Gloria is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jose David Arvizu; her mother, Carmen Leyva; and siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Carmen "Chata" and Sylvia (Raul); and sons, Joey (Melissa) and Hector (Monica/JV). Grandchildren: Yvonne, Laura, Valerie, Joseph, Paul, Christopher, Christian, Brianna, and 16 great grandchildren. Special thank you to Chata and Sylvia for the care they provided to our mother during her illness.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4 PM to 8 PM with Rosary at 6 PM at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragosa, El Paso, TX 79936. Graveside Service: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 AM at Mount Carmel Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved