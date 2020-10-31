Gloria L. ArvizuEl Paso - Gloria Arvizu, 90, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at home on October 28, 2020. Gloria dedicated her life to taking care of her family, her castle (home), and plants. She was a very caring, loving, and humble person. Her home was always open to anyone and she welcomed anyone to her delicious feast. Gloria is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jose David Arvizu; her mother, Carmen Leyva; and siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Carmen "Chata" and Sylvia (Raul); and sons, Joey (Melissa) and Hector (Monica/JV). Grandchildren: Yvonne, Laura, Valerie, Joseph, Paul, Christopher, Christian, Brianna, and 16 great grandchildren. Special thank you to Chata and Sylvia for the care they provided to our mother during her illness.Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4 PM to 8 PM with Rosary at 6 PM at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragosa, El Paso, TX 79936. Graveside Service: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 AM at Mount Carmel Cemetery.