|
|
Gloria L Campos
- - Gloria Lenore Escobedo Campos was born in November of 1929 and left this earth May 2nd, 2019 with her children by her side.
Gloria was born to loving parents, Julio and Petra Escobedo. She grew up in a close-knit family in Safford, Arizona with her 5 siblings: Romana (Mani), Linda, Julio, Manuela (Nellie), Margarita (Margie) and many extended family members.
Gloria left Arizona to complete her Nursing Degree at Hotel Dieu in El Paso Texas, and met the love of her life, Louis L. Campos, an Army Officer stationed in El Paso and also far away from his hometown, New Orleans, LA. They married and shared a beautiful life together dedicated to raising their family, serving their adopted El Paso community and enjoying each other for more than 57 years.
Gloria's lifetime of service included a successful career as a surgical intensive care nurse at William Beaumont Medical Center. After her time as an SIC nurse, she took a much-loved position as School Nurse at Rojas Elementary where she generously lavished her most valuable skill - making each person feel special, important and loved.
She enjoyed being with family and her family loved to be with her. Everyone has especially happy memories from her extended family's many reunions and "treasure hunting" weekends with her siblings and their spouses. Quick to laugh, Gloria was known for her gentle ways, she never raised her voice or spoke an unkind word about another. Her loving encouragement softened the edges of all our lives and the lives of those around her. Part of her legacy could be seen in the love and tenderness her children returned to her in her elderly years, especially her youngest daughter and faithful full-time caregiver, Carla.
In death, Gloria rejoins her beloved Lou, her parents, four of her siblings, and her daughter Deby Stowell-Keuthe. She leaves behind her sister Marge Wulftange (Frank); her 5 children Skip (Nancy), Glenn (Erika), Lee (Cara), Carol (Doug) and Carla; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and dozens of nieces and nephews.
We miss you Mom, Granny, Sister, Aunt Glo, Gloria, but know you will be waiting patiently for each of us. Rest now you are forever in our hearts.
A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Safford, Arizona on November 27th. She will be interned alongside her Love followed by a Celebration of her Life Luncheon to be held at La Paloma in Solomon, Arizona.
Published in El Paso Times on Nov. 3, 2019