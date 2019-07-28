|
Gloria M. Natividad
El Paso - Our beloved Gloria M. Natividad, 80, was called to her heavenly home on July 18, 2019. She joins her grandson, Kyle, in the grace and glory of the Lord.
Gloria was a compassionate and caring matriarch who had profound love for her family. She warmly welcomed everyone into her home with kindness and good home cooking. Gloria was honest and spoke her mind; you knew exactly where you stood with her - with a laugh, a stern look, or gentle embrace. Whatever the circumstance, she was someone you could count on to be there for you. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Emiliano Natividad; sons, Juan Ulloa, Francisco Natividad; daughters, Dolores Carrasco, Diane Falvey, Rosanna Garcia, Patricia Baquera; and grandchildren: Cassandra Jo, Jesus Angel, Misty Rose, Isaiah, Amanda, Ryan Henry, Cory Robert, Mark, Jon, Jacob, Vanessa, Ricky, and Josh.
Memorial Service: Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Liturgical Service at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times on July 28, 2019