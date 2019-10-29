Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Westside Church of Christ
100 Crestmont Drive
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

El Paso - GLORIA MARIE GREVE PERRY GEORGE entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age of 75. Gloria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and will be greatly missed. She was a longtime mentor and educator serving the El Paso Independent School District for 21 years. Gloria was preceded in death by her dear parents Sara Loretta Greve and Maynard Marcus Greve and her beloved nephew Marcus Hunt. She is survived by her beloved husband Kenneth R. George, her precious children; Michelle Page (David), Marilyn Perry Davidson (Zachary), and Dr. Brian Perry (Merrell Wiseman), her treasured twin sister Gayle Loree Greve Hunt (Woody), her cherished grandchildren; Sean Connor Page and Sydney Marie Page, her loving nieces and nephews; Jason Hunt (Lindsey), Joshua Hunt (Tita), Matthew Hunt (Breckie), Sarah Hunt Everson (Craig), Stacey Hunt Spier (Peter), 16 great nieces and nephews, and Bob Perry, the adoring father of her three children. A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00AM at Westside Church of Christ, 100 Crestmont Drive. A Private Interment was held with family. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Drive. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
