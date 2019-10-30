|
Gloria Marie Greve Perry George
Gloria Marie Greve Perry George entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age of 75. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, Gloria, who was affectionately known as "Glo-Glo", passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Gloria and her twin sister, Gayle Loree, were born in Berkeley, California on August 27, 1944, to Sara Loretta Greve and Maynard Marcus Greve. She became an El Pasoan as a young girl, growing up in the Sun City and graduating from Austin High School, where she was an honors student, cheerleader, class favorite, student council member, and dancer with the modern dance club, which was directed by Rosa Guerrero. Gloria attended Texas Western College, earning a B.S. in Elementary Education with a Minor in English. She was a member of Tri-Delta Sorority, the SPURS Honor Society, and a Sigma Alpha Epsilon Little Sister.
Gloria was a longtime mentor and educator employed by the El Paso Independent School District for 21 years. She taught kindergarten, 4th, 5th, and 6th grades, spending many of those teaching years at Polk Elementary School. Gloria also served EPISD as an ESR Team Member facilitating programming focused on self-esteem, drug abuse, sex education, and bullying to elementary and middle school students. She was an after-school tutor and an endless devotee to the success of her students, some of whom would even stay after class to clean chalk boards just to be in her uplifting, positive presence.
Giving back through her work was important to Gloria. After teaching, Gloria put in ten years of her heart and soul as the Executive Director of the Mary L. Peyton Foundation. She was loved and respected by all members of the board and by the beneficiaries who received financial assistance from the non-profit. When those in need were told "no", Gloria always found a way to make sure the Mary L. Peyton Foundation would say "yes". Gloria was also affiliated with the following organizations: Carlos Rivera Elementary School PTA (President); Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR); Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest (Brownie and Girl Scout Troop Leader); Junior League of El Paso (Active and Sustaining Member); P.E.O. (AJ Chapter Member); and the Women's Club of El Paso.
Gloria had a zest for life which was obvious through her social butterfly schedule. No one was a stranger to her. She was dedicated to her workouts, which included long walks in her neighborhood, weight training, Yoga, and Pilates. She loved to travel, read the Mayo Clinic and Harvard Medical Journals, and volunteered her time with children and education. She was a devoted member of the Westside Church of Christ and exemplified her faith throughout her everyday life. Gloria loved to laugh, and her greatest joy was spending time with her husband Ken, her three children Michelle, Marilyn and Brian, her two darling grandchildren, Sean and Sydney, her twin sister Gayle and her husband Woody, and the Hunt clan. Many will also remember Gloria's appreciation for personal, hand-written correspondence. She mastered the art of writing thank-you notes and never missed an opportunity to send greetings to her loved ones.
For most of her life, Gloria was in perfect health and dedicated herself to a healthy organic diet. In 2013, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma Brain Cancer. She immediately went to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston to undergo brain surgery. After successful surgery, Gloria received six weeks of proton radiation therapy, followed by five years of bi-monthly checkups at MD Anderson. In early 2018, tests revealed that her brain tumor had returned and thus required another brain surgery called the LITT procedure. Once again, God gave her another opportunity at life.
Traveling the world, visiting places near and far with her twin sister Gayle, brother-in-law Woody, and the extended family, gave Gloria great pleasure. Her trips included Caribbean cruises, adventures to Antarctica, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. She did all this while maintaining her treatment and checkups.
Unfortunately, in February 2019 Gloria was diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. She sustained nearly six months of treatment, spending most of this time in Houston away from her precious husband Ken. During this time, Michelle, Marilyn, Brian, and twin sister Gayle left their families to be by Gloria's side as caregivers. Subsequently it was determined that Gloria's glioblastoma had also returned, so she elected to receive another LITT procedure that resulted in an unsuccessful outcome. In September, while at MD Anderson, Gloria decided to stop all treatments to enjoy the rest of her days with her loving family and friends in El Paso. The silver lining about Gloria was that she always projected a positive bright light, never complaining or asking, "Why me?", and she continued to give grace to God for blessing her with six wonderful years.
Gloria was preceded in death by her dear parents Sara Loretta Greve and Maynard Marcus Greve and her beloved nephew Marcus Jonathan Hunt. She is survived by her dearest husband Kenneth R. George; her precious children Michelle Page (David), Marilyn Perry Davidson (Zachary), and Dr. Brian Perry (Dr. Merrell Wiseman); her treasured twin sister Gayle Loree Greve Hunt (Woody); her cherished grandchildren Sean Connor Page and Sydney Marie Page; her loving niece, Sarah Hunt Everson (Craig); and nephews Jason Hunt (Lindsey), Joshua Hunt (Tita), and Matthew Hunt (Breckie); Stacey Hunt Spier (Peter); sixteen great nieces and nephews; and Bob Perry, the adoring father of her three children.
Gloria's family would like to thank Dr. Raymond Sawaya, Dr. W. K. Alfred Yung, Dr. Barbara O'Brien, Dr. Sujit Prabhu, Dr. David Fogelman, and Elizabeth McCall (Patient Affairs) at MD Anderson Cancer Center for their tireless commitment to their dear Gloria. They would also like to thank her fabulous team of Visiting Angels caregivers: Jennifer Downing-Bowen, Martha Perez-Chavez, Maria Concepcion Parker, Maria Hernandez and Danita Welch; Hospice El Paso; her many dear friends, and fur babies Desi and Zoe Hunt.
Gloria's infectious smile and laughter will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She will remain in everyone's hearts forever.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Westside Church of Christ, 100 Crestmont Drive. A private interment will be held with family. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
In memory of Gloria Greve Perry George, contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center in support of Brain/Spine or Pancreatic Research. P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019