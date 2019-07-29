|
Gloria Martha Hernandez
El Paso - Gloria Martha Hernandez (Parker) passed away peacefully at the age of 67, surrounded by her family on July 17, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1952 in El Paso, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents Oswald and Teresa Parker. She is survived by husband Art, sons David (Olivia) and Adrian, grandchildren Salem and Dylan, brother Ozzie (Gloria) Parker. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5 to 9 PM with Trisagion Service at 7 PM at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10 AM at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 120 N. Festival Drive, officiated by Rt. Rev. Archimandrite Fadi Rabbat and Deacon Michael Sifuentes. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church. May her memory be eternal.
Published in El Paso Times on July 29, 2019