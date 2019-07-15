Gloria Permenter



El Paso - Gloria Irene Marquez Permenter, 77, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Ms. Permenter was a lifelong resident of El Paso. She was employed by Texas Driving School and GC Services and spent her latter years as a homemaker and active member of St. Pius Catholic Church, where she was involved in the Ministry for Disabled Children, Sign Language School, and Children's Liturgy. She was also an active leader of the ACTS Retreat, a parish-based event which offers parishioners an opportunity to experience the love of Jesus Christ. This in turn fosters a desire for intentional discipleship. She was preceded in death by her father and mother Juan Bautista Marquez and Maria Duchene Marquez and sisters Herlinda Estela Guerra, Maria Guerra Gandara, Alicia Guerra Brackeen, and Martha Elizabeth Marquez Stout. Ms. Permenter is survived by her daughter Rebecca Ann Permenter Lowe and son in law Alfred E Lowe Jr, her grandchildren Rebecca Quinn Barragan, Joseph Anthony Barragan II, Jennifer Irene Barragan, Bonnie Marie Barragan, Lillian Irene Lowe Butler, Alfred E Lowe III, Valerie Anne Lowe Amador, and Michael Patrick Lowe, nine great grandchildren, Brooke Hernandez Barragan, Avery and Alivia Ortiz Barragan, Brody Barragan Williams, Sabrina, Xavier and Elijah Salas, Emily Amador and Presley Lowe, and several nephews and nieces, grand nephews and nieces and great grand nephews and nieces throughout the country. She loved and cared for her family and assumed the role of the family leader following the passing of her sisters. Rebecca Quinn Barragan stood alongside of her grandmother and was the light of her life. Visitation and Rosary Service will take place at Sunset Funeral Homes- East on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4pm to 9pm, Rosary begins at 7pm. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30am, at St. Pius Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Graveside Services will be held at Mount Carmel Cemetery immediately following Mass. Pallbearers will be Joseph Anthony Barragan II, Alfred E Lowe III, Michael Patrick Lowe, Mickey and Brody Williams, Joseph Barragan Sr, and Rick Lopez. Honorary pallbearers include Dr. Blas Alberto Miranda, Dr. Saurabh A. Pande, Dr. Robert Santoscoy, and Dr. Ediberto Soto-Cora. Published in El Paso Times on July 15, 2019