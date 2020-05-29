Gloria Soto Guzman
Gloria Soto Guzman

El Paso - Gloria Soto Guzman was born on December 5, 1934. She entered Heaven's gates on May 28, 2020.

A loving mother and homemaker, Gloria was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays and football games. For many years leading up to her passing, she was very close to her churches and loved all and any type of flowers. She loved to watch news channels during her spare time. She was a dedicated Green Bay Packers fan and attended many local college football and basketball (UTEP) games as well. Gloria was an active member in two of the churches that she would volunteer over the years. Gloria not only was a homemaker but she had her own flower shop that she loved and worked so hard to provide the best service to her customers.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Ismael Guzman and her son, Mike Guzman, Gloria. Gloria is survived by her son Arturo (Artie) (his wife Gloria Delgado Guzman), daughters, Grace Fajardo (her husband Frank), Elizabeth Drouillard (her husband Bob), Rosanne Enrique (her husband Javier), and Son, Steve Guzman. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, and has eight great-grandchildren.

Her niece, Irma Rodriguez gave her loving care over the many years of her life. In her final months, cousins Carmen Perez and Carla Acosta stepped in to help Gloria remain in her house. A special thanks to Ms. Mayela Campos Foster Care Home who provided assistance with her final care. The family gives them and everyone else who cared for Gloria their greatest and warmest gratitude.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr. from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a rosary at 2:00 pm. Interment will be on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 9:00 am. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332.






Published in El Paso Times from May 29 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
