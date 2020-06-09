Gloria WidasEl Paso - Gloria H Widas (Hernandez), El Paso, TX, passed away June 3, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation will be held from 8:30am-12:30pm, with Vigil at 11:00am, Friday, June 12, at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Graveside service will follow at 1:00pm at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.Mrs. Widas is survived by her daughters, Alandra Monique Tougas (Brian Tougas), Carole Yvonne Fields (Gordon Fields) and Karen Michelle Steinbring (Cary Steinbring), eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two brothers, four sisters, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert H. Widas, son Robert R Widas, one brother and two sisters.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Seminary, 4601 Hastings Dr., El Paso, Tx 79903.